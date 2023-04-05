Disneyland Paris cast members are ready for the reopening of “it’s a small world” on May 5, 2023.
What’s Happening:
- In anticipation of the reopening of “it’s a small world” on May 5, 2023 as part of Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary Grand Finale, Cast Members are more than ready to reembark for a musical voyage on the happiest cruise that ever sailed ‘round the world.
About “it’s a small world”: (according to the Disneyland Paris website)
"The Happiest Cruise That Ever Sailed"
- Voyage along the Seven Seaways canal and behold a cast of almost 300 Audio-Animatronics dolls representing children from every corner of the globe as they sing the classic anthem to world peace in their native languages.
- Amid vibrant backdrops, you'll travel through country after country, and by journey's end, you'll see that it really is a small world after all.
A Famous Façade:
- Don't miss the attraction's spectacular multi-coloured moving façade, complete with spinning flowers, whirling shapes and famous landmarks representing different styles of architecture from around the world.
- Every 15 minutes, watch a musical parade of animated toy figures at the top of the 30-foot clock tower.
The Story Behind the Song:
- “it’s a Small World (After All)” is a timeless classic and one of the most well-known songs of all time. Walt Disney asked the Academy Award-winning brothers, Richard and Robert Sherman, who were hard at work on Mary Poppins, to create a single song that could be sung by Audio-Animatronics figures in multiple languages.
History, After All:
- “it's a small world” debuted at the New York World's Fair in honor of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).
- Personally overseen by Walt Disney, the attraction was a huge hit for 2 seasons at the 1964-1965 fair and was eventually shipped back to Disneyland Park in California, where it reopened on May 28, 1966.
- Due to its immense popularity, the attraction has been replicated in many of the Disneyland-style parks around the world, including Disneyland Paris, and is considered a Walt Disney classic.