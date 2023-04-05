Disneyland Paris cast members are ready for the reopening of “it’s a small world” on May 5, 2023.

What’s Happening:

In anticipation of the reopening of “it’s a small world” on May 5, 2023 as part of Disneyland Paris 30th Anniversary Grand Finale, Cast Members are more than ready to reembark for a musical voyage on the happiest cruise that ever sailed ‘round the world.

About “it’s a small world”: (according to the Disneyland Paris website)

"The Happiest Cruise That Ever Sailed"

Voyage along the Seven Seaways canal and behold a cast of almost 300 Audio-Animatronics dolls representing children from every corner of the globe as they sing the classic anthem to world peace in their native languages.

Amid vibrant backdrops, you'll travel through country after country, and by journey's end, you'll see that it really is a small world after all.

A Famous Façade:

Don't miss the attraction's spectacular multi-coloured moving façade, complete with spinning flowers, whirling shapes and famous landmarks representing different styles of architecture from around the world.

Every 15 minutes, watch a musical parade of animated toy figures at the top of the 30-foot clock tower.

The Story Behind the Song:

“it’s a Small World (After All)” is a timeless classic and one of the most well-known songs of all time. Walt Disney asked the Academy Award-winning brothers, Richard and Robert Sherman, who were hard at work on Mary Poppins, to create a single song that could be sung by Audio-Animatronics figures in multiple languages.

History, After All: