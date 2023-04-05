National Geographic’s “Path Of The Panther” To Premiere on Nat Geo, Disney+, and Hulu Later This Month:

The #1 Documentary film released in theaters this year is set to arrive on National Geographic, Hulu, and Disney+ later this month, giving viewers a closer look at the Florida big cat in Path of the Panther.

What’s Happening:

Drawn in by the haunting specter of the Florida panther, National Geographic Explorer Carlton Ward Jr. and a coalition of biologists, ranchers, conservationists, and Indigenous Peoples find themselves on the front lines of an accelerating battle between forces of renewal and destruction that have pushed the Everglades to the brink of ecological collapse in their documentary, Path of the Panther.

This odyssey of hope and heartbreak is the culmination of more than five years of field research, 500,000 still images, and over 800 hours of ultra high definition camera trap footage. Against all odds, wild panthers have been stunningly captured in their native ecosystem, as they’ve never been filmed before.

The film is the cornerstone of the ‘Path of the Panther’ project, supported by the National Geographic Society and many other partners that inspired the passage of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Act – the first legislation of its kind and a blueprint for addressing habitat fragmentation and species extinction across the globe.

The National Geographic film is directed by Eric Bendick and executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Tom Winston of Grizzly Creek Films produced the documentary, alongside Carlton Ward Jr. and Tori Linder of Wildpath. Academy Award-winning actor and activist Leonardo DiCaprio serves as executive producer with Jennifer Davisson and Phillip Watson of Appian Way Productions, in addition to Howard G. Buffet, Ted Haddock and Sigrid Tiedtke.

Path of the Panther will debut on National Geographic on April 22nd at 10:50 PM, April 23rd on Hulu, and April 28th on Disney+. A companion book of the same name will be released on May 2nd.