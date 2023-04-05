According to Deadline, Searchlight Pictures‘ original rock opera O’Dessa has added Regina Hall to its line-up.

What’s Happening:

Regina Hall will be joining the cast of Searchlight Pictures‘ original rock opera ODessa , written and directed by Geremy Jasper.

, written and directed by Geremy Jasper. There's no word yet on what role Hall will be playing, although the project will feature original songs penned and produced by Jasper and Jason Binnick.

Other stars include Sadie Sink, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Murray Bartlett.

About O’Dessa: