According to Deadline, Searchlight Pictures‘ original rock opera O’Dessa has added Regina Hall to its line-up.
What’s Happening:
- Regina Hall will be joining the cast of Searchlight Pictures‘ original rock opera ODessa, written and directed by Geremy Jasper.
- There's no word yet on what role Hall will be playing, although the project will feature original songs penned and produced by Jasper and Jason Binnick.
- Other stars include Sadie Sink, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Murray Bartlett.
About O’Dessa:
- Set in a post-apocalyptic future, O’Dessa follows Sink’s same-name farm girl on an epic quest to recover a cherished family heirloom.
- Her journey leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her one true love (Harrison) – but in order to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test.