New Clip From “Rennervations” Shows Host Jeremy Renner Reunite With Fellow Avenger Anthony Mackie

A new clip showcasing Jeremy Renner alongside fellow Marvel Co-Star Anthony Mackie is showcasing the fun projects one can expect to see on RENNERVATIONS when it debuts on Disney+ later this month.

A new clip from the upcoming Disney+ series, RENNERVATIONS , has been released, showcasing star Jeremy Renner and one of his friends from work, fellow Marvel star Anthony Mackie, as he reveals a new project that he’s had in the works.

The clip comes from an episode of the show, "Reno: Building a Mobile Recreation Center" where Jeremy Renner and his best friend Rory rebuild a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation center for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada, a charity based in Reno that creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships between adult volunteers and local kids. Jeremy and his elite team of fabricators breathe new life into a shuttle bus by renovating it into a mobile recreation center that includes a basketball hoop, soccer goal and computer lab that can drive to underserved rural communities. Then, they deliver the new mobile recreation center with help from Jeremy's Avengers and Hurt Locker co-star Anthony Mackie.

RENNERVATIONS is an original four-part series that embraces Jeremy Renner’s lifelong passion to give back to communities around the world by reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles to meet a community’s needs. Every build has a purpose. Behind the big screen, Renner is a construction veteran with a passion for purchasing and re-imagining huge vehicles with the help of his connections in the worldwide fabricator culture. With his best friend and business partner, Rory Millikin, and an all-star build crew, Renner travels the globe to reimagine decommissioned vehicles and rebuild them to serve a new purpose, such as turning a tour bus into a mobile music studio, a delivery truck into a mobile water treatment facility, a shuttle bus into a mobile recreation center, and a city bus into a mobile dance studio. Along the way, Renner teams up with actor and producer Anthony Mackie ( The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ), actress and entrepreneur Vanessa Hudgens ( Tick, Tick… Boom! ), actor and producer Anil Kapoor ( Mission Impossible, Slumdog Millionaire ) and singer and songwriter Sebastián Yatra ( Encanto ), who all share Renner’s enthusiasm and join him to deliver the finished vehicles to each organization.

