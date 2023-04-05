Sneak Peek of Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Exclusive Merchandise

The start of Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 is just a couple days away, running from April 7 through 10. There will be lots of exclusive merchandise available this year.
What's Happening:
- Collectors, get ready for Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023.
- This event is known for reveals, celebrity guests, panels, and so much more.
- There will also be lots of new show only merchandise available in the Celebration Store.
- Here's a first look at some of the popular merchandise that will be available from StarWars.com.
Citizen Watch Corp
- Various
Dark Horse
- Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories Jaxxon Annual
Denuo Novo (First to Market)
- The Mandalorian Helmet (Battle Damaged and Muddy Versions)
Diamond Select Toys
- Trapper Wolf 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust
Disney Lucasfilm Publishing (First to Market)
- Star Wars: The High Republic Box Set; Quest for Planet X; Path of Vengeance
DK Publishing (First to Market)
- Star Wars: Timelines
DK Publishing (First to Market)
- Star Wars: 100 Objects
Exquisite Gaming (First to Market)
- Darth Vader Icon
FiGPiN
- Various
Funko
- Jar Jar Binks
Funko
- R2-D2 & R5-D4 2-Pack
Hasbro
- Revenge of the Jedi Darth Vader (Star Wars: The Black Series)
Heroes & Villains (BioWorld)
- The Mandalorian Tee
Heroes & Villains (BioWorld) (First to Market)
- Ahsoka Collection
The LEGO Group
- Various Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary LEGO Star Wars BrickHeadz
Loungefly (First to Market)
- Armorer Mini Cosplay Backpack and Wallet
Loungefly (First to Market)
- Various
MobyFox
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars 20th Anniversary Watch Strap
MobyFox (First to Market)
- Han Solo in Carbonite Watch Strap
Random House (First to Market)
- Star Wars: Cataclysm
Rhinoshield
- Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Phone Grip
Rhinoshield (First to Market)
- Star Wars Phone Grip
Stance (First to Market)
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Lunchbox and Socks
Topps
- Star Wars Galaxy – Celebration Edition Trading Card Box Sets
- Note: There are four different box sets being offered throughout Star Wars Celebration: one available each day, or fans can buy a bundle of all four sets.