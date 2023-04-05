Sneak Peek of Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Exclusive Merchandise

The start of Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 is just a couple days away, running from April 7 through 10. There will be lots of exclusive merchandise available this year.

What's Happening:

  • Collectors, get ready for Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023.
  • This event is known for reveals, celebrity guests, panels, and so much more.
  • There will also be lots of new show only merchandise available in the Celebration Store.
  • Here's a first look at some of the popular merchandise that will be available from StarWars.com.

Citizen Watches - Exclusive Celebration Branding

Citizen Watch Corp

Citizen Watch Corp

  • Various

SWCE Dark Horse Exclusive

Dark Horse

Dark Horse

  • Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories Jaxxon Annual

Denuo Novo_Rubies Mandalorian helmet

Denuo Novo (First to Market)

Denuo Novo (First to Market)

Trapper Wolf mini bust by Diamond Select

Diamond Select Toys

Diamond Select Toys

  • Trapper Wolf 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust

Disney Lucasfilm Publishing SWCE Exclusives

Disney Lucasfilm Publishing (First to Market)

Disney Lucasfilm Publishing (First to Market)

  • Star Wars: The High Republic Box Set; Quest for Planet X; Path of Vengeance

Star Wars timelines

Star Wars timelines

DK Publishing (First to Market)

  • Star Wars: Timelines

star Wars 100 Objects cover

DK Publishing (First to Market)

DK Publishing (First to Market)

  • Star Wars: 100 Objects

Exquisite Gaming Darth Vader

Exquisite Gaming (First to Market)

Exquisite Gaming (First to Market)

  • Darth Vader Icon

Forbidden Planet - FigPin Exclusives

FiGPiN

FiGPiN

  • Various

Funko Jar Jar Binks exclusive

Funko

Funko 

  • Jar Jar Binks

Funko 2-pack exclusive

Funko

Funko

  • R2-D2 & R5-D4 2-Pack

Hasbro - Darth Vader Exclusives

Hasbro

Hasbro

  • Revenge of the Jedi Darth Vader (Star Wars: The Black Series)

Heroes & Villains (BioWorld) Exclusive Mandalorian Tee

Heroes & Villains (BioWorld)

Heroes & Villains (BioWorld)

  • The Mandalorian Tee

Heroes & Villains (BioWorld) - Exclusive Tees

Heroes & Villains (BioWorld) (First to Market)

Heroes & Villains (BioWorld) (First to Market)

LEGO Battle of Endor Brickheadz

The LEGO Group

The LEGO Group

  • Various Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary LEGO Star Wars BrickHeadz

Loungefly - Armorer Mini Cosplay Backpack and Wallet

Loungefly (First to Market)

Loungefly (First to Market)

  • Armorer Mini Cosplay Backpack and Wallet

Loungefly ROTJ Exclusives

Loungefly (First to Market)

Loungefly (First to Market)

  • Various

MobyFox - AOTC Watch BandExclusive

MobyFox

MobyFox

MobyFox - Han Solo Watch Band Exclusive

MobyFox (First to Market)

MobyFox (First to Market)

  • Han Solo in Carbonite Watch Strap

Random House - Star Wars Cataclysm (SWTHR #6) cover

Random House (First to Market)

Random House (First to Market)

  • Star Wars: Cataclysm

Rhinoshield SWCE Phone Grip

Rhinoshield

Rhinoshield

  • Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Phone Grip

Rhinoshield Star Wars phone cover

Rhinoshield (First to Market)

Rhinoshield (First to Market)

  • Star Wars Phone Grip

Stance Jedi Box Set

Stance (First to Market)

Stance (First to Market)

  • Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Lunchbox and Socks

Topps - SWCE Card Exclusives

Topps

Topps - SWCE Card Box Exclusives

Topps

Topps

  • Star Wars Galaxy – Celebration Edition Trading Card Box Sets
  • Note: There are four different box sets being offered throughout Star Wars Celebration: one available each day, or fans can buy a bundle of all four sets.