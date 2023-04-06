“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Set for Digital Release April 18th and Physical Media Release May 16th

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be released through digital retailers on April 18th and will then arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on May 16th.

What’s Happening:

Look out for the little guy! Ant-Man is back with the whole family, in their biggest adventure yet! Join Scott, Hope, Hank, Janet and Cassie as they take audiences deeper than ever before into the Quantum Realm – and face off against the all-powerful Kang the Conqueror.

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives on Digital April 18th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD May 16th. Fans can add the film to their collection and access exclusive bonus content including deleted scenes, a gag reel and audio commentary by director Peyton Reed and writer Jeff Loveness.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kDRL6pXd8uY

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania:

Super Heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.

Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.

Bonus Features: