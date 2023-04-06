Today, Asad Ayaz has been named the first ever Chief Brand Officer of The Walt Disney Company.

What’s Happening:

Asad Ayaz has been named the first-ever Chief Brand Officer of The Walt Disney Company, effective immediately, it was announced today by Robert A. Iger, Chief Executive Officer.

In this newly created role reporting to Iger, Ayaz will be responsible for stewarding and elevating the Disney brand globally across the entire ecosystem of company touchpoints and consumer experiences.

Ayaz will also continue as President of Marketing for The Walt Disney Studios, overseeing all aspects of marketing and publicity for the Studios’ films and series as well as for Disney+

As Chief Brand Officer, Ayaz will develop and execute holistic brand marketing campaigns leveraging and synthesizing the company’s full suite of content and consumer experiences, activate the brand internally and externally through partnerships, and provide guidance and alignment for the company’s digital and social media strategy and presence.

He will set corporate synergy and franchise priorities in consultation with the CEO and lead a global consumer research and analytics function focused on Disney’s brands and franchises that will inform actionable cross-platform initiatives.

Among other cross-company brand initiatives, Ayaz will oversee the Disney100 campaign as the company celebrates its 100th year. He recently led the development and creation of the Disney100 Special Look spot that debuted during this year’s Super Bowl, as well as the Studios’ new 100-year logo refresh now appearing on all Disney-branded films.

As President of Marketing for The Walt Disney Studios, a role he has held since 2018, Ayaz will continue to oversee all aspects of marketing for films and series from Disney, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel

He was also recently named to lead marketing for Disney+ globally.

About Asad Ayaz:

What They're Saying: