Disney + Hotstar Sets “Sass, Bahu Aur Flamingo” As New Original Series

Disney+ Hotstar has set Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo from Director Homi Adajania as their latest original series, according to a report from Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ Hotstar has set Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo as its latest original series for the platform, from director Homi Adajania and Maddock Films.

as its latest original series for the platform, from director Homi Adajania and Maddock Films. The show is also set to star Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Angira Dhar and Isha Talwar in lead roles. Ashish Verma, Varun Mitra, Udit Arora, Deepak Dobriyal and Monica Dogra will also appear.

The series is being billed as a new spin on the Says-bahu drama sub-genre that explores the power dynamics between tough, ruthless mothers-in-law and meeker daughter-in-laws. Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo will reportedly instead feature an “unapologetically hardcore” mother-in-law and “steadfast and formidable” younger women.

drama sub-genre that explores the power dynamics between tough, ruthless mothers-in-law and meeker daughter-in-laws. will reportedly instead feature an “unapologetically hardcore” mother-in-law and “steadfast and formidable” younger women. A May 5 launch date has been set for its Indian streaming debut on Disney + Hotstar. As of press time, there are no indications that this series will debut stateside on Disney+ or Hulu.

What They’re Saying:

Gaurav Banerjee, Head of Content for Disney+ Hotstar and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star: “With Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo, we are proud to present a show that challenges on-screen portrayals of saas-bahu relationships and introduces viewers to a new level of drama and power play.”

“With Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo, we are proud to present a show that challenges on-screen portrayals of saas-bahu relationships and introduces viewers to a new level of drama and power play.” Maddock Films’ founder Dinesh Vijay: “(It will be a) fiery, crazy and genre-defining take on the age-old saas-bahu saga,” while Adajania said the series was “to date the maddest world I have created.”

“(It will be a) fiery, crazy and genre-defining take on the age-old saas-bahu saga,” while Adajania said the series was “to date the maddest world I have created.” Actress Dimple Kapadia: “It’s a bunch of bad-ass women telling a narrative that is often played only by male characters and believe me, it’s got some of the most colorful characters you’ll ever see. The show is as wild as my crazy director Homi Adajania’s mind. He has flipped a family drama on its head giving us such a captivating binge-watch that’ll be coming on Disney+ Hotstar.”