New Featurette Released For Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

Marvel Studios has released a new featurette, building up the hype for the already highly-anticipated third installment of the franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

What’s Happening:

Marvel has shared a new featurette taking a look at the upcoming feature, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with star Chris Pratt behind the camera for at least part of the video.

with star Chris Pratt behind the camera for at least part of the video. The featurette also features moments with much of the cast and crew of the film, including director James Gunn and and Marvel chief Kevin Fiege.

Ready to save the galaxy…again? The Guardians of the Galaxy are off on one last ride in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 where our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, Maria Bakalova and Sylvester Stallone.

James Gunn is the director and also wrote the screenplay. Kevin Feige produces with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt serving as executive producers.

James Gunn is the director and also wrote the screenplay. Kevin Feige produces with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt serving as executive producers. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theaters everywhere on May 5th, 2023.