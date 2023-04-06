Hasbro Reveals “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Line of Toys Coming April 10th

Who’s ready for another adventure with the Guardians of the Galaxy? The rag tag team of heroes are setting off to save the galaxy one last time and that means a new assortment of movie inspired toys will soon be hitting store shelves. Hasbro has revealed their latest additions that promise epic fun for the younger crowd.

This spring, Marvel

Along with watching the film on the big screen, fans can extend the fun at home with a range for action toys from Hasbro.

Create the most epic galactic battles and space adventures with this 4-inch scale action figure as part of Hasbro’s Epic Hero Series. Each character is inspired by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and features multiple points of articulation.

There's also the Titan Hero line with 12-inch scale heroes; a talking Groot mask; and NERF blaster for extreme levels of fun.

Hasbro’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 line of toys will be available April 10th at most major retailers. Prices range from $10.99-$44.99.

Check back soon for links to the individual items.

Peter Quill must do whatever it takes to save a friend whose life is in danger.

STAR-LORD EPIC HERO SERIES ACTION FIGURE

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $10.99

Available: Spring 2023)

Includes figure and 2 blaster accessories

Getting over his sensitive chest, Drax finally wears a shirt and becomes a more active member of the Guardians by helping set up their new headquarters. However, he still doesn’t think things fully through before he acts.

DRAX EPIC HERO SERIES ACTION FIGURE

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $10.99

Available: Spring 2023

Includes figure and 2 weapon accessories

Grown into a more mature tree, Groot uses his new body changes to help build Knowhere and protect his family. He’s locked and loaded with bigger and more advanced skills that come in handy for the Guardians.

GROOT EPIC HERO SERIES ACTION FIGURE

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $10.99

Available: Spring 2023

Includes figure and blaster accessory.

After fighting many battles with the Guardians of the Galaxy, Mantis is ready to settle into her new home on Knowhere. This once quiet creature has opened up and embraced her powers to help protect her family.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 MARVEL’S MANTIS EPIC HERO SERIES ACTION FIGURE

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $10.99

Available: Spring 2023

Includes figure and 2 blaster accessories.

As Marvel’s Rocket takes on more leadership duties within the Guardians of the Galaxy, his past action have consequences that come back to haunt him. This Galactic 2-in-1 Spaceship features a removable space pod, and 2.25-inch Marvel’s Rocket figure.

GALACTIC SPACESHIP AND ROCKET FIGURE

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $34.99

Available: Spring 2023

Includes Rocket figure, vehicle and 3 projectiles for ultimate blasting action and galactic fun

Grown into a more mature tree, Groot uses his new body changes to help build Knowhere and protect his family. This awesome role play mask, that features a chin activated jaw that kids can pull down on to hear 15 variations of “I Am Groot.”

GROOT TALKING ROLE PLAY MASK

Ages 5 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $44.99

Available: Spring 2023

Peter Quill must do whatever it takes to save a friend whose life is in danger. This 12-inch-scale action figure features multiple points of articulation.

STAR-LORD TITAN HERO SERIES ACTION FIGURE

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $11.99

Available: Spring 2023

Though hatched too soon, Adam Warlock was sent by the Sovereign to seek revenge on the Guardians of the Galaxy who have humiliated them. This 12-inch-scale action figure features multiple points of articulation.

ADAM WARLOCK TITAN HERO SERIES ACTION FIGURE

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $11.99

Available: Spring 2023

Includes figure

This Nerf-powered role play super hero toy includes 3 Nerf darts and features a design inspired by Star-Lord’s iconic blaster. Load up the Star-Lord blaster with a dart, pull back to power up, and press the trigger to blast!

NERF STAR-LORD QUAD BLASTER

Ages 5 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $24.99

Available: Spring 2023

As he matures with more advanced skills, Groot helps build Knowhere and protects his fellow Guardians. This 11.5-inch-scale action figure feature multiple points of articulation and entertainment-inspired accessories such as removable wings and root arms which features 2 blasters with an included projectile for even more fun action play.

TITAN HERO SERIES BLAST ‘N BATTLE GROOT

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $28.99

Available: Spring 2023

Includes figure, 4 accessories and 1 projectile.

Squeeze Marvel’s Rocket’s legs to lift up the blaster weapon accessory out of the holster and for a feisty facial expression transformation to see him go from cool to daring as he prepares for galactic battles in space. This 8-inch-scale action figure includes a blaster accessory and a tail.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3 MARVEL’S OUTRAGEOUS ROCKET ACTION FIGURE

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $27.99

Available: Spring 2023

Includes figure, tail and 1 entertainment-inspired accessory.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is directed by James Gunn and arrives in theaters on May 5, 2023.