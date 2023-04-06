Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Fan Event for D23 Gold Members

D23 Gold Members can be a part of Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Fan Event hosted by Nerdist on May 05, 2023 at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA.

What’s Happening:

D23 Gold Members can join the Guardians—Star-Lord, Rocket, Groot, Drax, Mantis, Nebula, and the rest of the crew—as they prepare for their next galaxy-saving adventure in Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 on the big screen at Disney’s Home on Hollywood Boulevard, the El Capitan Theatre.

Get ready to save the galaxy… again, with a special fan screening that is out of this world.

In addition to the other-worldly items included with your ticket (listed below), the El Capitan Theatre will also be hosting several costume displays from the film, available to enjoy before and after the movie.

And bring your best moves for some galactically fun tunes played by the theater’s DJ, live before the event.

Fans are encouraged to cosplay as their favorite Marvel characters throughout the movie’s run.

D23 Gold Members are offered a special discounted price of $40 per ticket (normally $50), which also includes:

(1) Guardians of the Galaxy Vessel Milky Fizz Beverage Sipper

(1) Collectible Popcorn Tin (Popcorn Included!)

(1) Mini Poster

(1) Event Credential

(1) Beverage

Details:

