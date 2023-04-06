Musical Artists Announced for the Third Annual Disneyland Paris Pride

Disneyland Paris Pride will return on June 17, 2023, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. This will feature unique live concerts at Walt Disney Studios Park, and some big names have been announced.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris Pride will return on June 17, 2023, from 8 p.m to 2 a.m, immerse guests in a festive and colorful atmosphere with exciting entertainment moments, a unique live concert in the heart of Walt Disney Studios Park with talented artists, and access to select attractions.

Artists:

Jenifer, the very first winner of French series Star Academy is known for her heartfelt honesty and participation in social causes. Her unique sound and style is not to be missed! Guests will be able to sing with her under the starry sky of Disneyland Paris on Au Soleil, Donne-moi le temps or Et si on sortait ce soir the hymn to tolerance, from her latest album.

Multi-platinum selling British singer-songwriter, Calum Scott is known for the critically acclaimed release of his albums Bridges in 2022 and 2018 debut, Only Human which landed at No.1 in over 20 countries around the world. It includes You Are The Reason and the BRIT Award nominated, Dancing On My Own. Since then, he’s touched the lives of thousands of fans across the world, along with one of the most streamed songs of 2022, Where Are You Know with Lost Frequencies and latest track, Whistle with Jax Jones.

Christophe Willem, the Tortoise will be coming out of his shell to celebrate with you in all the colors of love! Quickly endearing himself to music fans after winning French TV talent show, Nouvelle Star (New Star) in 2006. Willem’s angelic voice can be heard in hits such as Jacques a dit (Jacques said) or Double Je (Double Me). And now with his new album Panorama.