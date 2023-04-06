The Island H2O Water Park Egg-Stravaganza Egg Hunt Happening Weekends in April

If you are looking for a fun way to celebrate this Easter season while staying cool, check out The Island H2O Water Park Egg-Stravaganza egg hunt. Click Orlando shared more of the details.
What’s Happening:
- On Saturdays and Sundays from April 8 through April 30, visit The Island H2O Water Park for its Egg-Stravaganza egg hunt.
- The Easter egg hunt will feature an egg hunt across the entire water park. Guests can win prizes for food, beverages, merchandise, and park tickets.
- Not only is there an Easter egg hunt, but guests can also enjoy other attractions at the water park, such as slides and pools.
- Tickets include the egg hunt and attractions for $59.99 for adults and $49.99 for children or seniors.
- If you’re interested in a seasonal pass, a spring sale is currently going on with passes starting at $69.99. Guests can pay $13.99 per month for five months to equal the same price.