Chewbacca Actor Joonas Suotamo Cast As Wookiee Jedi In “Star Wars: The Acolyte”

Joonas Suotamo is set to don some wookiee fur once again, but this time not as Chewbacca, instead becoming a Jedi in the Disney+ series, Star Wars: The Acolyte.

Revealed earlier this morning at Star Wars Celebration in London, Joonas Suotamo was announced as another member of the cast of the upcoming Disney+ series, Star Wars: The Acolyte .

. Suotamo, who previously played Chewbacca in Solo: A Star Wars Story and the sequel trilogy, will not reprise that role but will instead play a different Wookiee – a Jedi named Kel Naka.

Described as a mystery thriller, Star Wars: The Acolyte is set about 50 years prior to Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, during the final days of the High Republic era, a time rife with shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.

It was also confirmed that Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) will be playing a Jedi Master, though his casting was announced back in September.

Back in November, a complete (save for Suotamo) cast list was announced, including Amandla Stenberg ( The Hate U Give ), Emmy Award-winner Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) , Manny Jacinto ( Nine Perfect Strangers ) , Dafne Keen ( His Dark Materials ), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim ), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna) , Charlie Barnett ( Russian Doll) , Dean-Charles Chapman (1917 ), Carrie-Anne Moss ( The Matrix)

