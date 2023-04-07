Chewbacca Actor Joonas Suotamo Cast As Wookiee Jedi In “Star Wars: The Acolyte”

Joonas Suotamo is set to don some wookiee fur once again, but this time not as Chewbacca, instead becoming a Jedi in the Disney+ series, Star Wars: The Acolyte.
- Revealed earlier this morning at Star Wars Celebration in London, Joonas Suotamo was announced as another member of the cast of the upcoming Disney+ series, Star Wars: The Acolyte.
- Suotamo, who previously played Chewbacca in Solo: A Star Wars Story and the sequel trilogy, will not reprise that role but will instead play a different Wookiee – a Jedi named Kel Naka.
- Described as a mystery thriller, Star Wars: The Acolyte is set about 50 years prior to Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, during the final days of the High Republic era, a time rife with shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated.
- It was also confirmed that Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) will be playing a Jedi Master, though his casting was announced back in September.
- Back in November, a complete (save for Suotamo) cast list was announced, including Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Emmy Award-winner Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers), Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix)
- Star Wars: The Acolyte set for a 2024 release on Disney+.
