Norse Mythology and X-Men Mythology Collide in “Realm of X” This August

Since 2019’s revolutionary House of X and Powers of X series, mutantkind has experienced unparalleled growth and prosperity on the island nation Krakoa – but can it really last forever? Following July’s X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1, mutantkind will enter a thrilling new era of uncertainty, danger, and mystery known as Fall of X. This new age won’t be limited to Earth as a small band of mutantkind’s fiercest warriors are sent on a mystical mission across the Ten Realms in Realm of X.

What’s Happening:

Written by Torunn Grønbekk ( Thor , The Mighty Valkyries ) and drawn by Diógenes Neves ( The Darkhold: Spider-Man ), Realm of X will continue the Krakoan Era’s fascinating exploration of mutant magic as a ragtag group of mutants become players in a mystical war orchestrated by a familiar adversary. This mysterious mastermind wants to manipulate mutantkind just as they’re at their lowest—but they’ve messed with the wrong ones! Can Magik, former Valkyrie Dani Moonstar, Marrow, Dust, Curse, and Typhoid Mary overcome their differences and rise as legendary heroes of the Ten Realms? Or will their mere presence escalate the conflict and warp mutantkind’s destiny forever?

, ) and drawn by Diógenes Neves ( ), will continue the Krakoan Era’s fascinating exploration of mutant magic as a ragtag group of mutants become players in a mystical war orchestrated by a familiar adversary. This mysterious mastermind wants to manipulate mutantkind just as they’re at their lowest—but they’ve messed with the wrong ones! Can Magik, former Valkyrie Dani Moonstar, Marrow, Dust, Curse, and Typhoid Mary overcome their differences and rise as legendary heroes of the Ten Realms? Or will their mere presence escalate the conflict and warp mutantkind’s destiny forever? Leaping straight from the astonishing events of this year's Hellfire Gala, an unlikely group of mutants find themselves stranded in…Vanaheim? And what's even more confusing, the locals seem to believe that they hold the key to fulfilling a prophecy that can either raise the realm to riches – or cause it to fall to ruin. With Magik's powers malfunctioning and a mysterious figure amassing power on the outskirts of the realm, these X-Men are going to have to band together if they want to stay alive long enough to find their way home!

Realm of X #1 hits comic book stores on August 23rd.

What They’re Saying: