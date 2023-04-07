Pineapple Whip Loungefly and Enchanted Tiki Room Styles Arrive on shopDisney

Disney fans looking to bring some tropical color to their Disney collections will love the new Enchanted Tiki Room offerings on shopDisney! From the refreshing fun of a Pineapple Whip Loungefly to a figural mug of José the parrot, you can turn your home into a Disney-inspired oasis, then set your clocks to island time!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

There is nothing quite as perfect as a Pineapple Whip from your favorite Disney Park. The only problem is that you can’t take it home to enjoy for an extended period of time. This is where Loungefly comes in!

The fashion brand has just released a charming dimensional crossbody bag themed to the delicious treat and we’re in love.

Whether you’re obsessed with the fruity dessert or a fan of every Disney fashion option out there, this accessory ticks all of the boxes and will make a great addition to your wardrobe.

But that’s not the only tropical style available on shopDisney. Take a trip to the Enchanted Tiki Room with fun finds including: Ear Headband Jose Earrings Jose Mug Panama Hat



These brightly colored finds are the perfect way to pay homage to a beloved attraction while bringing a playful energy to your closet, cupboard and vanity.

The new Enchanted Tiki Room merchandise is available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free shipping at shopDisney:

Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Pineapple Swirl Loungefly Bag – $99.00

Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room Ear Headband for Adults – $34.99

José Earrings by BaubleBar Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room – $55.00

Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room Panama Hat for Adults – $34.99

José Mug Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room – $24.99