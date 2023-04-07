“The Lion King, Generations” Short Film Nominated for 2023 Webby Award

Disney Theatrical Group & ArtClass announced today that The Lion King “Generations” – a short film celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Broadway show – has been nominated for Best Video: Branded Entertainment, Media & Entertainment in the 27th Annual Webby Awards.

What’s Happening:

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet.

As a nominee, The Lion King “Generations “ is also eligible to win a Webby People’s Voice Award, which is voted online by fans across the globe. From now until April 20th, fans can cast their votes at vote.webbyawards.com

is also eligible to win a Webby People’s Voice Award, which is voted online by fans across the globe. From now until April 20th, fans can cast their votes at Winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 25th, 2023, and honored in a star-studded show at Cipriani Wall Street. Winners will have an opportunity to deliver one of The Webby Awards’ famous 5-Word Speeches.

Past 5-Word Speeches include: Steve Wilhite’s “It’s Pronounced “Jif” not ‘Gif’; NASA’s “Houston We Have A Webby”; and Drew Barrymore’s “Social Media’s a Wild Ride.”

About The Lion King “Generations”

The emotional spot commemorates the production’s legacy, forged over a quarter-century: connecting generations, bringing them together over a common love and enchantment of the visuals, the music, and the story of The Lion King . The commercial celebrates the spell cast by the show as it takes us on a time jump, intercutting from 1997 to present day, showcasing the longevity of the production and the bonds it has forged within untold millions of families. At the same time, the film celebrates Broadway and the impact of live performance on audiences, particularly New Yorkers. Shot entirely on location in NYC and featuring the current cast of the show, the film acts as a celebration of the triumphant return of visual storytelling and the arts as a whole.

. The commercial celebrates the spell cast by the show as it takes us on a time jump, intercutting from 1997 to present day, showcasing the longevity of the production and the bonds it has forged within untold millions of families. At the same time, the film celebrates Broadway and the impact of live performance on audiences, particularly New Yorkers. Shot entirely on location in NYC and featuring the current cast of the show, the film acts as a celebration of the triumphant return of visual storytelling and the arts as a whole. Directors Jams x Bash approached the creative, created in conjunction with next-gen production and post-production company ArtClass, with the idea that The Lion King is integral to their understanding of community.

is integral to their understanding of community. Watch The Lion King “Generations” for yourself below:

What They’re Saying: