“GMA” Guest List: Kathryn Hahn, Denzel Washington and More to Appear Week of April 10th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 10th-15th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of April 10th-15th:

  • Monday, April 10
  • Tuesday, April 11
    • Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
    • WNBA first draft pick
    • Kristin Cavallari (Truly Simple)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, April 12
    • Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary)
    • National Grilled Cheese Day with a food truck competition
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, April 13
    • Will Reeve interviews actor Denzel Washington
    • Performance by Kool & The Gang
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, April 14
    • Jalyn Hall (The Crossover)
    • Performance by the cast of Broadway’s New York, New York
  • Saturday, April 15
    • Lisa Ann Walter at the Cherry Blossom Parade in DC
    • Aliza Licht (On Brand)
    • Maya Feller (Dietitian)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

