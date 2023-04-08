As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 10th-15th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of April 10th-15th:

Monday, April 10 Robert Herjavec ( Shark Tank ) Ramón Rodríguez ( Will Trent ) Chef Pati Jinich

Tuesday, April 11 Kathryn Hahn ( Tiny Beautiful Things ) WNBA first draft pick Kristin Cavallari ( Truly Simple ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, April 12 Lisa Ann Walter ( Abbott Elementary ) National Grilled Cheese Day with a food truck competition Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, April 13 Will Reeve interviews actor Denzel Washington Performance by Kool & The Gang Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, April 14 Jalyn Hall ( The Crossover ) Performance by the cast of Broadway’s New York, New York

Saturday, April 15 Lisa Ann Walter at the Cherry Blossom Parade in DC Aliza Licht ( On Brand ) Maya Feller (Dietitian) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.