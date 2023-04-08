As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for April 10th-15th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of April 10th-15th:
- Monday, April 10
- Robert Herjavec (Shark Tank)
- Ramón Rodríguez (Will Trent)
- Chef Pati Jinich
- Tuesday, April 11
- Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things)
- WNBA first draft pick
- Kristin Cavallari (Truly Simple)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, April 12
- Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary)
- National Grilled Cheese Day with a food truck competition
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, April 13
- Will Reeve interviews actor Denzel Washington
- Performance by Kool & The Gang
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, April 14
- Jalyn Hall (The Crossover)
- Performance by the cast of Broadway’s New York, New York
- Saturday, April 15
- Lisa Ann Walter at the Cherry Blossom Parade in DC
- Aliza Licht (On Brand)
- Maya Feller (Dietitian)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.