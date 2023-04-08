GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of April 10th-14th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 10th-14th:

Monday, April 10 Mauricio Umansky ( The Real Deal ) Marissa Mullen ( That Cheese Plate Wants to Party ) Ramón Rodríguez ( Will Trent )

Tuesday, April 11 Kate and Oliver Hudson ( Sibling Revelry ) Druski ( Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda Tour ) Performance by All Time Low

Wednesday, April 12 Allen Hughes and Panther 21 member Jamal Joseph (Tupac and Afeni Shakur documentary Dear Mama ) National Donate a Life Month: Story of two families who swapped kidneys Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, April 13 Chef and author Lexy Rogers ( Break Bread on a Budget ) Lisa Ann Walter ( Abbott Elementary )

Friday, April 14 Tracey Baptiste ( Mermaid and Pirate ) Ginger Zee on storm preparedness Kobe Campbell ( Why Am I Like This )



