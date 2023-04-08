“GMA3” Guest List: Ramón Rodríguez, Kate and Oliver Hudson and More to Appear Week of April 10th

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of April 10th-14th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 10th-14th:

  • Monday, April 10
    • Mauricio Umansky (The Real Deal)
    • Marissa Mullen (That Cheese Plate Wants to Party)
    • Ramón Rodríguez (Will Trent)
  • Tuesday, April 11
    • Kate and Oliver Hudson (Sibling Revelry)
    • Druski (Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda Tour)
    • Performance by All Time Low
  • Wednesday, April 12
    • Allen Hughes and Panther 21 member Jamal Joseph (Tupac and Afeni Shakur documentary Dear Mama)
    • National Donate a Life Month: Story of two families who swapped kidneys
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, April 13
    • Chef and author Lexy Rogers (Break Bread on a Budget)
    • Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary)
  • Friday, April 14
    • Tracey Baptiste (Mermaid and Pirate)
    • Ginger Zee on storm preparedness
    • Kobe Campbell (Why Am I Like This)

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by the ABC News Team with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.