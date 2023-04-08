GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of April 10th-14th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by the ABC News Team. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 10th-14th:
- Monday, April 10
- Mauricio Umansky (The Real Deal)
- Marissa Mullen (That Cheese Plate Wants to Party)
- Ramón Rodríguez (Will Trent)
- Tuesday, April 11
- Kate and Oliver Hudson (Sibling Revelry)
- Druski (Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda Tour)
- Performance by All Time Low
- Wednesday, April 12
- Allen Hughes and Panther 21 member Jamal Joseph (Tupac and Afeni Shakur documentary Dear Mama)
- National Donate a Life Month: Story of two families who swapped kidneys
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, April 13
- Chef and author Lexy Rogers (Break Bread on a Budget)
- Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary)
- Friday, April 14
- Tracey Baptiste (Mermaid and Pirate)
- Ginger Zee on storm preparedness
- Kobe Campbell (Why Am I Like This)
