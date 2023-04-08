This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits. Additionally, the band Metallica will perform on every new episode as part of “Metallica Week.”

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and authors, along with a week of musical performances by Metallica.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Metallica Week

For the first time in the show’s history, one musical guest will take over Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the whole week, with a performance from Metallica on every new episode. Metallica Week kicks off Monday, April 10. In addition to their musical performances, the iconic band will be interviewed by Jimmy on Monday’s show and will be featured in a comedy segment later in the week. Metallica’s new album, 72 Seasons, is out Friday, April 14, and their upcoming M72 World Tour kicks off later this month.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of April 10th-14th:

Monday, April 10 Jeremy Renner ( Rennervations ) Metallica ( 72 Seasons ) Musical Guests Metallica

Tuesday, April 11 Carol Burnett ( Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love ) Wendi McLendon-Covey ( The Goldbergs ) Musical Guests Metallica

Wednesday, April 12 Quinta Brunson ( Abbott Elementary ) Musical Guests Metallica

Thursday, April 13 Bill Hader ( Barry ) Jane Goodall ( Jane ) Musical Guests Metallica

Friday, April 14 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.