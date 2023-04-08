Live with Kelly and Ryan has announced their special guests for the week of April 10th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts. Plus, the hosts will kick off “Live’s Favorite Food Farewell Week,” a series of segments featuring Ryan’s favorite chefs preparing recipes every day!

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Ryan is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Ryan Guests for the Week of April 10th-14th:

Monday, April 10 Janelle James ( Abbot Elementary ) Reid Scott ( The Marvel ous Mrs. Maisel ) “Favorite Food Farewell Week:” Chef Maria Loi (Delicious kale recipe)

Tuesday, April 11 Jennifer Garner Jesse Metcalfe ( On a Wing and a Prayer ) “Favorite Food Farewell Week:” Chef Eric Ripert

Wednesday, April 12 Derek Luke ( The Crossover ) Chrissy Metz ( When I Talk to God, I Talk About You ) “Favorite Food Farewell Week:” Chef Michael Symon

Thursday, April 13 Rachel Brosnahan ( The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ) “Favorite Food Farewell Week:” Scott Wiener (In-studio pizza tour of all the best NYC slices)

Friday, April 14 – Farewell to Ryan Seacrest Live sends Ryan off in style with surprises, special memories and more!



Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.