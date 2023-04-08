London Mayor Hosts “Star Wars” Filmmakers at City Hall Following Day One of Star Wars Celebration

Last night, the Mayor of London hosted the filmmakers behind some of the current Star Wars film and TV projects at City Hall, after the first day of Star Wars Celebration Europe.

What’s Happening:

at City Hall last night. Among those featured in the photo above are: Tony Gilroy ( Andor creator) Leslye Headland ( The Acolyte creator) Dave Filoni (Executive Producer & Creative Director, Lucasfilm) Kathleen Kennedy (President, Lucasfilm) London Mayor Sadiq Khan Jon Favreau (Creator of The Mandalorian & The Book of Boba Fett ) Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy (Director of New Jedi Order film) Asad Ayaz (Chief Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company)

They all came fresh from an exciting panel in the morning at Star Wars Celebration, where a number of projects were announced, with new details and clips shown from projects we already knew about.

