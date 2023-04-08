“Return of the Jedi” Returning to Theaters for 40th Anniversary on April 28th

Return of the Jedi is returning to theaters, just announced during a Star Wars Celebration panel celebrating the 40th anniversary of the film.

What’s Happening:

Announced at the tail end of the 40 Years of Return of the Jedi panel, the final film in the original Star Wars

panel, the final film in the original You’ll be able to catch this classic in select theaters beginning April 28th, 2023.

A new poster was also created for the re-release, which you can see above.

For more Return of the Jedi fun, you can watch a replay of the entire panel, hosted by Ming-Na Wen, on the Star Wars Celebration LIVE! Stream:

During the panel, Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian) also announced his upcoming autobiography, titled What Have We Here: Portraits of My Life.

To see all the exciting announcements from Star Wars Celebration and more, check out our event tag

About Return of the Jedi:

After a quick trip back to Tatooine, Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo are reunited and join up with the amassing rebel fleet to take down the evil Empire once and for all. But the Empire is plotting too. Emperor Palpatine commands his troops aboard his newly constructed Death Star stationed above the forest moon of Endor, where the rebels – and some unlikely furry friends – make their stand against the Empire. While Luke Skywalker confronts Darth Vader on the Death Star once more, Han leads a team to take out a shield protecting the battle station so that the rebel fleet can destroy it once more and finally put an end to the war…