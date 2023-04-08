New Details Revealed About Phase III of “Star Wars: The High Republic” at Star Wars Celebration Europe

Phase III of Star Wars: The High Republic begins this fall, and details on what’s to come were revealed this morning at Star Wars Celebration Europe.
- Star Wars: The High Republic takes us back to the prime of the Jedi Order – centuries prior to the events of The Phantom Menace, during a previously unseen era. A multi-platform publishing initiative with books and comics for all ages, the story introduces new heroes to cheer on, new worlds to explore, and new threats to face.
- New details on the third and final phase of the multimedia project were revealed this morning.
- Phase III of Star Wars: The High Republic takes place one year after Phase I and the fall of Starlight Beacon.
- Author George Mann will be writing the first novel in Phase III, entitled The Eye of Darkness. Then, Daniel José Older and Alyssa Wong are co-writing the middle-grade novel Escape from Valo, while Tessa Gratton and Justina Ireland will pen the young-adult title Defy the Storm.
- Cavan Scott and Daniel José Older will continue their High Republic and THR Adventures comic books for Marvel and Dark Horse Comics, both releasing in December 2023.
- These stories make up Trials of the Jedi: Wave 1, and you can see the timeline for that section of The High Republic below.
- Phase III will conclude with the adult novel Trials of the Jedi, written by Charles Soule.
- Similarly, Claudia Gray will round out the young-adult novels of Phase III with Into the Light and Justina Ireland will write the final middle-grade book, A Valiant Vow.
- Here are the release dates announced so far for the various novels and comics:
- The Eye of Darkness by George Mann – November 14th, 2023
- Escape from Valo by Daniel José Older and Alyssa Wong – January 30th, 2024
- Defy the Storm by Tessa Gratton and Justina Ireland – March 12th, 2024
- The High Republic Phase III Comics by Cavan Scott – December 2023
- The High Republic Adventures by Daniel José Older – December 2023
- Temptation of the Force by Tessa Gratton – Summer 2024
- Trials of the Jedi by Charles Soule – Spring 2025
- Tears of the Nameless by George Mann – Fall 2024
- Into the Light by Claudia Gray – Spring 2025
- Beware the Nameless by Zoraida Córdova – Summer 2024
- A Valiant Vow by Justina Ireland – Spring 2025
