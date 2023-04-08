New Details Revealed About Phase III of “Star Wars: The High Republic” at Star Wars Celebration Europe

Phase III of Star Wars: The High Republic begins this fall, and details on what’s to come were revealed this morning at Star Wars Celebration Europe.

What’s Happening:

Star Wars: The High Republic takes us back to the prime of the Jedi Order – centuries prior to the events of The Phantom Menace , during a previously unseen era. A multi-platform publishing initiative with books and comics for all ages, the story introduces new heroes to cheer on, new worlds to explore, and new threats to face.

Phase III of Star Wars: The High Republic takes place one year after Phase I and the fall of Starlight Beacon.

takes place one year after Phase I and the fall of Starlight Beacon. Author George Mann will be writing the first novel in Phase III, entitled The Eye of Darkness . Then, Daniel José Older and Alyssa Wong are co-writing the middle-grade novel Escape from Valo , while Tessa Gratton and Justina Ireland will pen the young-adult title Defy the Storm .

. Then, Daniel José Older and Alyssa Wong are co-writing the middle-grade novel , while Tessa Gratton and Justina Ireland will pen the young-adult title . Cavan Scott and Daniel José Older will continue their High Republic and THR Adventures comic books for Marvel

and comic books for These stories make up Trials of the Jedi: Wave 1, and you can see the timeline for that section of The High Republic below.

Phase III will conclude with the adult novel Trials of the Jedi , written by Charles Soule.

, written by Charles Soule. Similarly, Claudia Gray will round out the young-adult novels of Phase III with Into the Light and Justina Ireland will write the final middle-grade book, A Valiant Vow .

and Justina Ireland will write the final middle-grade book, . Here are the release dates announced so far for the various novels and comics: The Eye of Darkness by George Mann – November 14th, 2023 Escape from Valo by Daniel José Older and Alyssa Wong – January 30th, 2024 Defy the Storm by Tessa Gratton and Justina Ireland – March 12th, 2024 The High Republic Phase III Comics by Cavan Scott – December 2023 The High Republic Adventures by Daniel José Older – December 2023 Temptation of the Force by Tessa Gratton – Summer 2024 Trials of the Jedi by Charles Soule – Spring 2025 Tears of the Nameless by George Mann – Fall 2024 Into the Light by Claudia Gray – Spring 2025 Beware the Nameless by Zoraida Córdova – Summer 2024 A Valiant Vow by Justina Ireland – Spring 2025

The Trials begin this fall!

