Step Into the Venomverse with Preview of “Extreme Venomverse #1”

"Extreme Venomverse #1″ kicks off a journey to the edges of the symbiotic Multiverse with three exciting new stories. Following in the footsteps of “Edge of Spider-Verse,” this series maintains the anthology style of its predecessor, telling untold tales of symbiotes new and old. Marvel shared a preview of the upcoming “Extreme Venomverse #1.”
- The first stop on this journey starts with a familiar face: Eddie Brock, the Venom who started it all 35 years ago.
- In a brand-new story by Ryan North and Paulo Siqueira, Eddie and Venom take on the role of their original nemesis: Spider-Man.
- The next preview pages come from writer Mirka Andolfo and artist Nico Leon’s story starring Eddie and his son, Dylan Brock. In these pages, an all-out brawl ensues between the younger Venom and the much brawnier symbiote in a fight that threatens to tear the Brock family apart.
- In the third and final story of this issue, writer and artist Leonardo Romero introduces Samurai Venom, the first of many new additions to the Venomverse.
- On one page, this new symbiote host transforms into Venom when he unsheathes his katana. On another, Samurai Venom comes to the defense of a bus passenger and battles his universe's Scorpion.
- Check out the interior artwork for "Extreme Venomverse #1″ as well as the cover below and be sure to stay tuned for more news regarding the “Summer of Symbiotes.”