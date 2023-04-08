Step Into the Venomverse with Preview of “Extreme Venomverse #1”

"Extreme Venomverse #1″ kicks off a journey to the edges of the symbiotic Multiverse with three exciting new stories. Following in the footsteps of “Edge of Spider-Verse,” this series maintains the anthology style of its predecessor, telling untold tales of symbiotes new and old. Marvel shared a preview of the upcoming “Extreme Venomverse #1.”

The first stop on this journey starts with a familiar face: Eddie Brock, the Venom who started it all 35 years ago.

In a brand-new story by Ryan North and Paulo Siqueira, Eddie and Venom take on the role of their original nemesis: Spider-Man.

The next preview pages come from writer Mirka Andolfo and artist Nico Leon’s story starring Eddie and his son, Dylan Brock. In these pages, an all-out brawl ensues between the younger Venom and the much brawnier symbiote in a fight that threatens to tear the Brock family apart.

In the third and final story of this issue, writer and artist Leonardo Romero introduces Samurai Venom, the first of many new additions to the Venomverse.

On one page, this new symbiote host transforms into Venom when he unsheathes his katana. On another, Samurai Venom comes to the defense of a bus passenger and battles his universe's Scorpion.