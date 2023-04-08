“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Erykah Badu, Akela Cooper and More to Appear Week of April 10th

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable and unstoppable voice to the daytime community – talking to the people you are talking about.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of April 10th-14th:

Monday, April 10 – Dare to Be Different Ramón Rodríguez ( Will Trent ) Veterinarians Drs. Terrence Ferguson and Vernard Hodges ( Critter Fixers ) A couple shares their unconventional love story, which started with a text message to the wrong number

Tuesday, April 11 – Leading Star in My Own Life Harry Hamlin ( Mayfair Witches ; 80 for Brady ) Sunny Hostin ( The View ) Akela Cooper ( M3GAN ) Brandi Rhodes ( 2 Lies And 1 Truth )

Wednesday, April 12 – Radical, Relevant, Real Daytime exclusive interview Erykah Badu Theo Rossi ( Emily the Criminal ) Sam Morrison ( Sugar Daddy )

Thursday, April 13 – Ripped From The Headlines Dylan Gartenmayer shares about being lost at sea for hours near Key West Laura Carney shares heartwarming story of completing her late father’s bucket list Dieunerst Collin became an internet meme in 2013 after an encounter in a Popeyes restaurant is now a college football player and secured a sponsorship from the fast-food giant that made him famous Liz Rizzo and Carman Kelly, 82-year-old Walmart greeter who went viral after Liz posted a TikTok asking for financial help for Carman

Friday, April 14 – Small Steps, Big Changes Joey Thurman (Health and fitness expert) Aaron Baker ( The Rebellious Recovery ) Michelle and Sean Clark (World Champion Double Dutch husband-and-wife duo)



Tamron Hall is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.