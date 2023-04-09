Actor Michael Lerner Passes Away at Age 81

Actor Michael Lerner, who featured in films such as Elf, Newsies, and X-Men: Days of Future Past, has passed away at the age of 81, according to Variety.
What’s Happening:
- Lerner passed away on the evening of Saturday, April 8th from undisclosed causes.
- Lerner’s death was confirmed by his nephew, The Goldbergs actor Sam Lerner, who paid tribute to his uncle through a post on Instagram Sunday afternoon.
- Born June 22nd, 1941 in Brooklyn, Lerner began to pursue acting with work at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco in the late ’60s.
- After putting together steady work as an actor through the 1970’s and ’80s, Lerner achieved a higher profile after landing an Oscar nomination in 1992 for his turn in the Coen brothers’ period thriller Barton Fink.
- Lerner had minor roles in the world of Disney, including 1992’s Newsies, 1994 comedy film Blank Check, and as Senator Brickman in X-Men: Days of Future Past.
- He also appeared in 1999’s My Favorite Martian and the direct-to-DVD film 101 Dalmatians II: Patch's London Adventure.
- Other notable appearances include Elf and Godzilla.
What They’re Saying:
- Michael Learner’s nephew Sam Lerner said: “We lost a legend last night. It’s hard to put into words how brilliant my uncle Michael was, and how influential he was to me. His stories always inspired me and made me fall in love with acting. He was the coolest, most confident, talented guy, and the fact that he was my blood will always make me feel special. Everyone that knows him knows how insane he was— in the best way. I’m so lucky I got to spend so much time with him, and we’re all lucky we can continue to watch his work for the rest of time. RIP Michael, enjoy your unlimited Cuban cigars, comfy chairs and endless movie marathon.”