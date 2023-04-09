Hyundai Reveals IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept at New York Auto Show

In celebration of Disney's 100th anniversary, Hyundai Motor America recently unveiled its special IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept car at the New York Auto Show.

What’s Happening:

The car features special Disney-inspired visual accents and entertainment including lighting and iconic Disney music.

This is the first time ever that Hyundai vehicle designers have created a vehicle with visual creative input from Walt Disney Imagineering.

Details about the limited production vehicle concept revealed at the NY Auto show are anticipated later this year.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept is part of a 360-degree integrated marketing campaign that extends across advertising and experiential to include all new content, advertising, merchandising and more.

Hyundai is the exclusive North American automotive sponsor for Disney100, a celebration of the timeless stories and unforgettable characters that have entertained and inspired people of all ages for a century.

You can learn more at IONIQ5-Disney100.com

Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept Features:

Gravity Gold Matte exterior color

Disney-inspired wheel styles

Disney100 Platinum Edition exterior badging

Disney100 logo embossed on front seat headrests and center console

Disney100 logo on the floormats

Lamp screens with Disney sparkle animations across headlights and taillights

Moon roof etching details with a touch of pixie dust

Disney-themed intro on the interior screen upon turning the car on which features iconic Disney music, the Disney100 logo and pixie dust

Interior synchronized light show featuring changing light modes

What They’re Saying:

Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America, said: "At Hyundai, we are always looking for new ways to connect with customers on every mile of their journey, and the magic that Disney creates inspires us to deliver moments of delight for our customers. This is the first time that Disney has opened the doors to their design studio and granted access to Disney's iconic characters for an artistic collaboration with an automaker. The IONIQ 5 is Hyundai's flagship all-electric vehicle, and we are excited to share a limited edition version that will deliver an unforgettable experience for any Disney fan."

Rita Ferro, president, Advertising Sales, Disney, said: "For 100 years, Disney has inspired audiences with timeless storytelling and the most innovative experiences. The creation of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept is the next milestone in a longstanding creative collaboration with Hyundai inclusive of various teams across Disney including our Imagineers, entertainment brand solutions and marketing teams. It's provided us with a unique way to celebrate our Disney100 anniversary and bring brands closer to the magic we create every day for consumers."