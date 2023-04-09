Final Trailer For “Star Wars Jedi: Survivor” Released

As Star Wars Celebration continues in London, we are still being treated to special news, panels, and more, including the unveiling of the final game trailer for the new video game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

What’s Happening:

EA Games and Star Wars have revealed the final trailer for their highly anticipated new video game, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, earlier this morning at Star Wars Celebration.

earlier this morning at Star Wars Celebration. The dark times are closing in as Cal Kestis seeks out a safe haven far from the reach of the Empire. Follow Cal and his crew's increasingly desperate fight as the galaxy descends further into darkness.

Picking up five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Jedi: Survivor is a third person, narrative-driven action-adventure game from Respawn Entertainment, developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will be available on PlayStation5, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.

Continue Cal’s Journey – No longer a Padawan, Cal has come into his own and grown into a powerful Jedi Knight. Carrying the memories and expectations of the Jedi Order with him, his crusade against the Empire has only become more perilous. The Dark Times are closing in – with enemies new and familiar surrounding him, Cal will need to decide how far he’s willing to go to save those closest to him.

Go Beyond Your Training – The cinematic combat system returns with additional Force abilities and new lightsaber fighting styles. Creatively leverage all these skills to strategically take on an expanded host of enemies, sizing up strengths and weaknesses while cleverly utilizing your training to overcome your opponents and solve the mysteries that lay in your path.

Explore an Untamed Galaxy – Discover new planets and familiar frontiers in the Star Wars galaxy, each with unique biomes, challenges, and enemies. Master new skills, equipment, and abilities that will augment the ways you explore, fight, and roam. With larger areas to explore and more to discover off the beaten path, players who adventure beyond the horizon will find hidden rewards.

