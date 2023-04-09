The Walt Disney Family Museum Hosting “The Artistry of Disney Legend Walt Peregoy with Former Imagineer Julie Svendsen”

Former Disney Imagineer Julie Svendsen will be appearing at The Walt Disney Family Museum to discuss the artistry, unique style, and career of Disney Legend Walt Peregoy.
- Join former Disney Imagineer Julie Svendsen as she discusses the artistry, unique style, and career of her friend and colleague, Disney Legend Walt Peregoy.
- Peregoy contributed to some of Walt Disney’s most beloved films including Sleeping Beauty as a background painter, One Hundred and One Dalmatians as the background stylist, and later contributing to the design of EPCOT's World Showcase pavilions.
- He was nominated for an Academy Award for his work with Disney Legend Eyvind Earle on the 1958 short film, Paul Bunyan.
- The event will take place on Saturday, April 29th at 1:00 p.m. at The Walt Disney Family Museum.
- Tickets are $15 for members and youth non-members, $25 for adult non-members, and $20 for seniors and students (with valid ID). Children ages 5 and under get in for free, and reservations are required.
- Tickets for “The Artistry of Disney Legend Walt Peregoy with Former Imagineer Julie Svendsen” are now available for all membership levels via the Member Portal.
- Become a member to receive priority access to purchase tickets. Membership dues and Walt's Circle donations may be paid as monthly installments or as a one-time annual payment.
- For more information, please email the Membership Department at [email protected]
- More information on the event and about Julie Svendsen is available at The Walt Disney Family Museum’s website.