Third And Final Season of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” To Debut on Disney+ on 2024

Fans of Clone Force 99 will get to see more of their story in a third and final season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch that was revealed to be in production for a 2024 release earlier today at Star Wars Celebration.

What’s Happening:

The fourth and final day of Star Wars Celebration 2023 got off to a big start for fans of the hit animated series, Star Wars: The Bad Batch when a third and final season of the show was revealed to be in production.

panel, where a teaser was shown, giving fans a sneak peek at the season. The teaser began with the Emperor (once again voiced by Palpatine actor Ian McDiarmid) visiting Dr. Royce Hemlock, leader of the Empire’s cloning efforts, on Mount Tantiss. “It is imperative that this facility remain secure,” Palpatine says. “Your brilliance is a great asset to this Empire.” All members of the Bad Batch appear, with Hunter addressing Omega’s capture at the hands of the Empire. “Omega’s been waiting for us. I’m not making her wait another day.” We see Omega and a sullen Crosshair, both still in Imperial custody. “I’m not giving up, Crosshair,” Omega tells him. “I won’t leave you, either. You’re my brother.” Throughout, there are glimpses of several worlds and characters, including Republic commandos, clones, Rex, plenty of giant creatures (“Why is there always a huge monster!” Wrecker asks, before dropping a thermal detonator in one’s mouth.), and Ming-Na Wen’s fan-favorite bounty hunter, Fennec Shand.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of Clone Force 99, or “the Bad Batch” (first introduced in The Clone Wars ) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War, Order 66 and the rise of the Empire. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. The end of Season 2 saw the death of team member Tech and the capture of Omega — along with the revelation that she has a sister.

