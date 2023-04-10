Disney Lorcana Gameplay Details Revealed Ahead of Summer Launch

Today, Ravensburger revealed how to play Disney Lorcana – the highly anticipated new trading card game. The company also unveiled initial plans for their organized play program to support game nights at local stores.
What’s Happening:
- Debuting August 18th at local game stores and Disney Parks, and then more broadly on September 1st at mass retailers and on shopDisney, Disney Lorcana is a fantastical and collectible trading card game that transports two or more players to the magical realm of Lorcana. Here, players become “Illumineers” and wield magic ink to summon a team of Disney characters known as “glimmers,” who appear in both familiar and reimagined forms.
- In Disney Lorcana, players embark on a search for lost lore with their teams of glimmers. They’ll play characters, actions, and items from their hand and choose whether to “quest” for lore with their glimmers or challenge their opponents. The first player to collect 20 lore wins.
- For more details about how to play Disney Lorcana, visit DisneyLorcana.com.
- Ravensburger has also announced details about their organized play program, which supports game nights at local game stores. Qualifying local game stores will receive a kit of promo cards, pins, and other prizes for players.
- Depending on their players’ preferences, stores can use the organized play kit to host tournaments or to support “league play,” which is participation-based. Players collect points by first playing (win or lose), bringing a friend to game night or teaching someone the rules. Then, stores can award prizes to players with the most points. The kit’s materials will support a 12-week league play program.
- A list of participating local game stores will be available on DisneyLorcana.com closer to launch.
What They’re Saying:
- Ryan Miller, Ravensburger co-designer and Brand Manager, Disney Lorcana, said: “My co-designer Steve Warner and I kept four factors in mind when designing the game: approachability, fun, strategy, and whimsy. We created streamlined rules that we believe will engage new players, while also developing enough strategy in the game to engage experienced players.
- “We also wanted to make sure Lorcana feels like a Disney game, which is shown through the art, flavor text, and design. For example, there are “song” cards in the game based on songs from Disney films. While you’re not required to sing them when you play, we highly encourage it.”
- “Supporting local game stores is critical to building a community around a TCG,” says Miller. “Our goal is to not only support the longevity of our game, but also create a second home where Lorcana players and collectors can meet up to trade and play.”