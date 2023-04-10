Disney Lorcana Gameplay Details Revealed Ahead of Summer Launch

Today, Ravensburger revealed how to play Disney Lorcana – the highly anticipated new trading card game. The company also unveiled initial plans for their organized play program to support game nights at local stores.

What’s Happening:

Debuting August 18th at local game stores and Disney Parks, and then more broadly on September 1st at mass retailers and on shopDisney

In Disney Lorcana, players embark on a search for lost lore with their teams of glimmers. They’ll play characters, actions, and items from their hand and choose whether to “quest” for lore with their glimmers or challenge their opponents. The first player to collect 20 lore wins.

For more details about how to play Disney Lorcana, visit DisneyLorcana.com

Ravensburger has also announced details about their organized play program, which supports game nights at local game stores. Qualifying local game stores will receive a kit of promo cards, pins, and other prizes for players.

Depending on their players’ preferences, stores can use the organized play kit to host tournaments or to support “league play,” which is participation-based. Players collect points by first playing ( win or lose

A list of participating local game stores will be available on DisneyLorcana.com

What They’re Saying: