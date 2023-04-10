Disney Parks Collection by Joey Chou Celebrates the Whimsy of Disneyland and Magic Kingdom

There is nothing quite as magical as a visit to your favorite Disney park; and for those times when you can’t be there, you can express your love at home through apparel, accessories and home essentials. Joey Chou brings his charming take on Disney characters to a new collection at shopDisney that the whole family will love.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

shopDisney has just introduced a new collection of whimsical fashions featuring the artistic stylings of Joey Chou that celebrate the enchantment of Disneyland and Magic Kingdom.

Guests young and young at heart will love the assortment that includes: Shirts Spirit Jersey Ear Headbands Plates Glassware Hats Blankets Puzzles Dooney & Bourke And more!



Each item features brilliantly colored images of the Fantasyland Castle, the Mad Tea Party, Space Mountain, Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world” and a whole cast of cute characters too!

The Disney Parks Collection by Joey Chou is available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free shipping at shopDisney:

Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.



