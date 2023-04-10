Commemorate Disney100 with D23 Member Exclusive Animated Classics Storybook & Pin Collection

D23 Members can commemorate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company with a one-of-a-kind, limited-edition storybook and pin collection.

What’s Happening:

This set of 12 hand-crafted, hard enamel pins bears an exclusive 100th anniversary design surrounding each character, with detailed touches front and back – including mouse ear closures and an embossed pattern on the back of each pin.

Each keepsake book comes with a matching character pin tied to the same edition limit.

Each timeless classic story is lovingly retold and illustrated with art carefully selected from Disney animation archives, including a combination of original concept art, story sketches, animation cels and more.

Enjoy story introductions from original Studio animators or those connected with the films, for fascinating behind-the-scenes takes. At the back of the books are additional details about the origin of the story and its art, the development journey within Walt Disney Studios and extensive information about the original animators.

Your collection of 12 books and 12 pins, along with your silver-stamped and numbered Certificate of Authenticity, will be shipped in one package at the very end of 2023.

A refundable $19 deposit is required now to reserve yours.

These pins cannot be acquired on the primary market other than as part of this collection, and only as part of this offer.

