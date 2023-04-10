Funko’s Bitty Pop! Line Explores the Galaxy Far, Far Away with “Star Wars: A New Hope” Mini-Figures

Funko’s Bitty Pop! collectibles are all the rage and this spring they’re adding a new cast of characters to the line up with a spotlight on Star Wars! Celebrate A New Hope with four new 4-packs featuring three known characters and one mystery chase.

Funko is heading to the galaxy far, far away with an exciting lineup of Star Wars Bitty Pop! figures to bring to your display case.

If you find yourself facing the true dilemma of whether or not to acquire more full-sized Pop! figures, Funko has a sensible solution that only takes up a fraction of the space: Bitty Pop!s

The miniature line celebrates the best of Pop! figures, but on a much smaller scale. How tiny are we going? Well each Bitty Pop! measures approximately 1-inch tall and comes packaged in a miniature acrylic box.

The first wave of Disney characters to debut include: Darth Vader Luke Skywalker Han Solo Princess Leia Stormtroopers Obi-Wan Kenobi Greedo And More



Bitty Pop! figures are sold in a 4-pack and fans will know three of the characters they’re getting, but one will remain a mystery.

There are a total of four Chase figures with varying rarities that are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered. These include Star Wars faves such as: Metallic Stormtrooper Grand Moff Tarkin Tusken Raider Hammerhead



A complete Bitty Pop! series consists of four different 4-packs (sold separately) with a total of 16 possible characters.

The new Star Wars Bitty Pop! minifigures are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

They are expected to ship in May 2023. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Star Wars Han Solo – 4-Pack – $14.99

Han Solo – #03

Chewbacca – #63

Greedo – #07

Special Chase

Star Wars Luke Skywalker – 4-Pack – $14.99

Luke Skywalker – #511

Obi-Wan Kenobi – #10

Jawa – #371

Special Chase

Star Wars Darth Vader – 4-Pack – $14.99

Tie Fighter Pilot – #51

Stormtrooper – #510

Darth Vader – #509

Special Chase

Star Wars Princess Leia – 4-Pack – $14.99