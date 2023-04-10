Funko’s Bitty Pop! Line Explores the Galaxy Far, Far Away with “Star Wars: A New Hope” Mini-Figures

Funko’s Bitty Pop! collectibles are all the rage and this spring they’re adding a new cast of characters to the line up with a spotlight on Star Wars! Celebrate A New Hope with four new 4-packs featuring three known characters and one mystery chase.
What’s Happening:
- Funko is heading to the galaxy far, far away with an exciting lineup of Star Wars Bitty Pop! figures to bring to your display case.
- If you find yourself facing the true dilemma of whether or not to acquire more full-sized Pop! figures, Funko has a sensible solution that only takes up a fraction of the space: Bitty Pop!s
- The miniature line celebrates the best of Pop! figures, but on a much smaller scale. How tiny are we going? Well each Bitty Pop! measures approximately 1-inch tall and comes packaged in a miniature acrylic box.
- The first wave of Disney characters to debut include:
- Darth Vader
- Luke Skywalker
- Han Solo
- Princess Leia
- Stormtroopers
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Greedo
- And More
- Bitty Pop! figures are sold in a 4-pack and fans will know three of the characters they’re getting, but one will remain a mystery.
- There are a total of four Chase figures with varying rarities that are distributed randomly and cannot be requested when ordered. These include Star Wars faves such as:
- Metallic Stormtrooper
- Grand Moff Tarkin
- Tusken Raider
- Hammerhead
- A complete Bitty Pop! series consists of four different 4-packs (sold separately) with a total of 16 possible characters.
- The new Star Wars Bitty Pop! minifigures are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and sell for $14.99.
- They are expected to ship in May 2023. Links to the individual items can be found below.
Star Wars Han Solo – 4-Pack – $14.99
- Han Solo – #03
- Chewbacca – #63
- Greedo – #07
- Special Chase
Star Wars Luke Skywalker – 4-Pack – $14.99
- Luke Skywalker – #511
- Obi-Wan Kenobi – #10
- Jawa – #371
- Special Chase
Star Wars Darth Vader – 4-Pack – $14.99
- Tie Fighter Pilot – #51
- Stormtrooper – #510
- Darth Vader – #509
- Special Chase
Star Wars Princess Leia – 4-Pack – $14.99
- Princess Leia – #512
- R2-D2 – #31
- C-3PO – #13
- Special Chase