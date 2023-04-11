Celebrate National Barbershop Quartet Day With a New Disney Dapper Dans Wallpaper

Did you know that April 11 is National Barbershop Quartet Day? Disney Parks Blog shared a new Disney Dapper Dans wallpaper to celebrate.

What's Happening:

Today, April 11, is National Barbershop Quartet Day.

This may not be a very well-known holiday, but Disney is celebrating with their very own Disney Parks Dapper Dans.

The first Dapper Dans group was formed in 1959 at Disneyland

To celebrate the Dapper Dans

This is available to download on your phone, desktop, Apple Watch, and iPad.

You can download the Dapper Dans Wallpaper here: Apple Watch/Mobile Desktop/iPad