Celebrate National Barbershop Quartet Day With a New Disney Dapper Dans Wallpaper

Did you know that April 11 is National Barbershop Quartet Day? Disney Parks Blog shared a new Disney Dapper Dans wallpaper to celebrate.
What's Happening:
- Today, April 11, is National Barbershop Quartet Day.
- This may not be a very well-known holiday, but Disney is celebrating with their very own Disney Parks Dapper Dans.
- The first Dapper Dans group was formed in 1959 at Disneyland Park, and they've been entertaining guests ever since.
- To celebrate the Dapper Dans, Disney's creative team has created wallpaper featuring cartoon versions of these talented performers that you can download.
- This is available to download on your phone, desktop, Apple Watch, and iPad.
- You can download the Dapper Dans Wallpaper here: Apple Watch/Mobile | Desktop/iPad.
