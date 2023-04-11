Celebrate National Barbershop Quartet Day With a New Disney Dapper Dans Wallpaper

Did you know that April 11 is National Barbershop Quartet Day? Disney Parks Blog shared a new Disney Dapper Dans wallpaper to celebrate.

  • Today, April 11, is National Barbershop Quartet Day.
  • This may not be a very well-known holiday, but Disney is celebrating with their very own Disney Parks Dapper Dans.
  • The first Dapper Dans group was formed in 1959 at Disneyland Park, and they've been entertaining guests ever since.
  • To celebrate the Dapper Dans, Disney's creative team has created wallpaper featuring cartoon versions of these talented performers that you can download.
  • This is available to download on your phone, desktop, Apple Watch, and iPad.
  • You can download the Dapper Dans Wallpaper here: Apple Watch/Mobile | Desktop/iPad.

