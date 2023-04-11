Martina McBride and NE-YO Added to the Concert Lineup for SeaWorld Orlando Seven Seas Food Festival

SeaWorld Orlando Seven Seas Food Festival is happening Thursdays – Sunday through May 7. There's an incredible concert lineup, and some new artists have been added to the list.
What's Happening:
- SeaWorld Orlando continues to serve up the fun during its Seven Seas Food Festival which runs Thursdays – Sunday through May 7, and proudly features over 200 food and drink options from around the world and an incredible concert lineup every weekend.
- Just added to the already exciting festival lineup is country music songstress, Martina McBride and R&B singer/songwriter, NE-YO who will take the stage at Bayside Stadium and join a variety of other performers for weekends jam-packed with rhythm and flavor.
- All featured performances listed as part of the Seven Seas Food Festival concert series are included with park admission.
- To view showtimes and purchase reserved seating, VIP packages, and sampler lanyards, guests can visit SeaWorldOrlando.com.
Concert Lineup:
- April 15: Chris Lane (Country)
- April 16: Marshall Tucker Band (Country)
- April 22: Tito Nieves (Latin)
- April 23: Kameron Marlowe (Country)
- April 30: Scott Stapp of Creed (Rock)
- *NEW* May 6: NE-YO (R&B)
- *NEW* May 7: Martina McBride (Country)