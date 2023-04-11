Martina McBride and NE-YO Added to the Concert Lineup for SeaWorld Orlando Seven Seas Food Festival

SeaWorld Orlando Seven Seas Food Festival is happening Thursdays – Sunday through May 7. There's an incredible concert lineup, and some new artists have been added to the list.

What's Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando continues to serve up the fun during its Seven Seas Food Festival which runs Thursdays – Sunday through May 7, and proudly features over 200 food and drink options from around the world and an incredible concert lineup every weekend.

Just added to the already exciting festival lineup is country music songstress, Martina McBride and R&B singer/songwriter, NE-YO who will take the stage at Bayside Stadium and join a variety of other performers for weekends jam-packed with rhythm and flavor.

All featured performances listed as part of the Seven Seas Food Festival concert series are included with park admission.

To view showtimes and purchase reserved seating, VIP packages, and sampler lanyards, guests can visit SeaWorldOrlando.com

Concert Lineup: