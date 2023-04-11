Poseidon’s Fury Will Permanently Close at Islands of Adventure in May

According to News 13, Poseidon's Fury will be permanently closing at Universal Orlando in May.

What’s Happening:

It was announced that the Poseidon’s Fury attraction at Universal Orlando will be permanently closing on May 9.

If you're wanting to visit this attraction one more time, it can be found in the Lost Continent section of Islands of Adventure.

There's no word yet of what will replace it; all that's said is that it's preparing "for exciting new experiences."

This attraction reopened in March of 2022 after being closed for almost two years.

During that time, the attraction underwent a refurbishment, including repainting the building’s exterior and refreshing the entrance sign.

About Poseidon’s Fury: (According to Universal Orlando's website)

Follow an archeologist guide and venture through the ruins of the ancient Temple of Poseidon, Greek god of the sea.

But once you've journeyed far beneath the ocean, you're caught in a colossal battle between Poseidon and the evil Lord Darkennon.

Fireballs burst, lasers flash, and water erupts around you in this spectacular special effects experience.