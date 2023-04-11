Poseidon’s Fury Will Permanently Close at Islands of Adventure in May

According to News 13, Poseidon's Fury will be permanently closing at Universal Orlando in May.
- It was announced that the Poseidon’s Fury attraction at Universal Orlando will be permanently closing on May 9.
- If you're wanting to visit this attraction one more time, it can be found in the Lost Continent section of Islands of Adventure.
- There's no word yet of what will replace it; all that's said is that it's preparing "for exciting new experiences."
- This attraction reopened in March of 2022 after being closed for almost two years.
- During that time, the attraction underwent a refurbishment, including repainting the building’s exterior and refreshing the entrance sign.
About Poseidon’s Fury: (According to Universal Orlando's website)
- Follow an archeologist guide and venture through the ruins of the ancient Temple of Poseidon, Greek god of the sea.
- But once you've journeyed far beneath the ocean, you're caught in a colossal battle between Poseidon and the evil Lord Darkennon.
- Fireballs burst, lasers flash, and water erupts around you in this spectacular special effects experience.
