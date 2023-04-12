Raise a Glass to Classic “Indiana Jones” Films with New Geeki Tiki Mugs at Entertainment Earth

Lucasfilm is gearing up for another thrilling outing with our favorite archeologist as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny makes its way to theaters this June. Of course you can’t have a new film without spotlighting merchandise collections, right? Over at Entertainment Earth fans will find a new wave of Geeki Tiki mugs inspired by the beloved film series.

Indiana Jones is back for one final (we assume) adventure this summer and while fans wait for the theatrical release, several brands are commemorating the saga with some glorious treasures that are definitely museum worthy. Or at least worthy of display in your personal collection!

One of the new offerings hails from Beeline Creative and their Geeki Tiki and Cupful of Cute product lines.

These stylish mugs come in various designs such as figural, painted and movie scenes. They are available in a range of sizes holding anywhere from 18oz-26oz.

The new wave features characters and icons from Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, and The Last Crusade including: Golden Idol Marion Ravenwood Short Round Henry Jones Sr. Mine Cart And more

and including: The Indiana Jones Collection from Beeline Creative is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

They are expected to ship in May and July 2023. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Geeki Tiki Mugs

Opt for something truly unique (and a treasure in its own right) to add to your collection. A figural mug is a great conversation starter and it always looks awesome on display.

Indiana Jones and The Raiders Of The Lost Ark Golden Idol 24 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug – $79.99

Indiana Jones and The Temple Of Doom Mine Cart 24 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug – $59.99

Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade Indiana with Henry Jones Sr. 26 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug – $39.99

Scenic Geeki Tiki Mugs

Relive all of the best moments from the first three Indiana Jones films with these scenic mugs that highlight some of the most pivotal plot points from all in one place.

Indiana Jones and The Raiders Of The Lost Ark 24 oz. Scenic Geeki Tikis Mug – $34.99

Indiana Jones and The Temple Of Doom 24 oz. Scenic Geeki Tikis Mug – $34.99

Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade 24 oz. Scenic Geeki Tikis Mug – $34.99

Cupful of Cute Mugs

Two mugs are better than one! Share a drink with a fellow adventurer using these adorable mugs featuring Indy and Marion, Short Round or his dad Henry.

Indiana Jones and Marion Ravenwood 18 oz. Cupful of Cute Mugs 2-Pack – $49.99

Indiana Jones and Short Round 18 oz. Cupful of Cute Mugs 2-Pack – $49.99

Indiana Jones and Henry Jones Sr. 20 oz. Cupful of Cute Mugs 2-Pack – $34.99

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and sees Harrison Ford reprising the role of this beloved character. The film arrives in theaters June 30th.