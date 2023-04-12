Jaleo Kicks Off Gin & Tonic Festival at Disney Springs on April 17th

Jaleo at Disney Springs invites guests to their Gin & Tonic Festival, beginning April 17th.

Jaleo at Disney Springs invites guests to celebrate Spain’s national cocktail with the Gin & Tonic festival, which runs April 17th through April 30th.

Guests can try Saints, made with Tanqueray Gin, ginger, elderflower, aloe vera and tonic, in addition to Jaleo classics the Ultimate Gin & Tonic and the Mediterranean.

Accentuating the flavors of each Gin & Tonic, Jaleo has prepared a curated menu of fan-favorite and specialty tapas, including Croquetas de Pollo, traditional chicken fritters, and Buñuelos de bacalao, fried cod and potato fritters with honey alioli.

Plan your next celebration and make reservations here

Menu Details:

Gin & Tonics

Appetizer: Fords Gin, Cynar, lavender, lemon, tonic ($16)

Fords Gin, Cynar, lavender, lemon, tonic ($16) Saints: Tanqueray Gin, ginger, elderflower, aloe vera, tonic ($16)

Tanqueray Gin, ginger, elderflower, aloe vera, tonic ($16) Ultimate: Hendrick’s Gin, juniper, lemon, lime, tonic ($18)

Hendrick’s Gin, juniper, lemon, lime, tonic ($18) El Patriarca: Genever, citrus expressions, tonic ($16)

Genever, citrus expressions, tonic ($16) Mediterranean: Gin Mare, sweet and dry vermouth, lemon, lime, thyme, tonic water ($16)

Tapas

Patatas bravas: Fried potatoes with spicy tomato sauce and alioli ($14)

Fried potatoes with spicy tomato sauce and alioli ($14) Berenjenas con miel: Fried eggplant with honey and lemon zest ($12)

Fried eggplant with honey and lemon zest ($12) Buñuelos de bacalao: Fried cod and potato fritters with honey alioli ($14)

Fried cod and potato fritters with honey alioli ($14) Croquetas de pollo: Traditional chicken fritters ($14)

Traditional chicken fritters ($14) Pan con tomate y queso manchego: Toasted slices of crispy bread brushed with fresh tomato, served with Manchego cheese ($17)