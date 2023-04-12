Jaleo Kicks Off Gin & Tonic Festival at Disney Springs on April 17th

by |
Tags: , , ,

Jaleo at Disney Springs invites guests to their Gin & Tonic Festival, beginning April 17th.

What's Happening:

  • Jaleo at Disney Springs invites guests to celebrate Spain’s national cocktail with the Gin & Tonic festival, which runs April 17th through April 30th.
  • Guests can try Saints, made with Tanqueray Gin, ginger, elderflower, aloe vera and tonic, in addition to Jaleo classics the Ultimate Gin & Tonic and the Mediterranean.
  • Accentuating the flavors of each Gin & Tonic, Jaleo has prepared a curated menu of fan-favorite and specialty tapas, including Croquetas de Pollo, traditional chicken fritters, and Buñuelos de bacalao, fried cod and potato fritters with honey alioli.
  • Plan your next celebration and make reservations here.

Menu Details:

Gin & Tonics

  • Appetizer: Fords Gin, Cynar, lavender, lemon, tonic ($16)
  • Saints: Tanqueray Gin, ginger, elderflower, aloe vera, tonic ($16)
  • Ultimate: Hendrick’s Gin, juniper, lemon, lime, tonic ($18)
  • El Patriarca: Genever, citrus expressions, tonic ($16)
  • Mediterranean: Gin Mare, sweet and dry vermouth, lemon, lime, thyme, tonic water ($16)

Tapas

  • Patatas bravas: Fried potatoes with spicy tomato sauce and alioli ($14)
  • Berenjenas con miel: Fried eggplant with honey and lemon zest ($12)
  • Buñuelos de bacalao: Fried cod and potato fritters with honey alioli ($14)
  • Croquetas de pollo: Traditional chicken fritters ($14)
  • Pan con tomate y queso manchego: Toasted slices of crispy bread brushed with fresh tomato, served with Manchego cheese ($17)
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning