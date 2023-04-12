Marvel Introduces New Villains The Ashen Combine for New “Avengers” Comic Series

Just in time for their milestone 60th anniversary, the Avengers will enter a new era next month under writer Jed MacKay and artist C.F. Villa, complete with a new lineup, a breathtaking mission, and deadly new enemies.

Meet the Ashen Combine: Lord Ennui, an embodiment of atrophy who drains a city’s life and spirit. Idol Alabaster, a living godhead that you’ll worship whether you like it or not. Citysmith, an insane artist that twists cities like clay. The Dead, a mysterious commander of ghosts. Meridian Diadem, an endless dungeon who consumes, converts, and spits out prisoner after prisoner.

