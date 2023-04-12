New Video Released from the Walt Disney Studios Park Expansion Construction Site

Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris is in the middle of its largest expansion ever, which will eventually include a large new lake and a Frozen-themed land. Today, the Resort released a new video showcasing some exciting milestones that happened recently on the construction site.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Studios Park celebrated its 21st anniversary last month, with many exciting milestones happening on the construction site for the park’s expansion over the last few weeks.

The concept art above shows what the park will look like when work is complete, but for a look at the current progress, check out the newly released video below:

As you can see below, a bridge has been installed that will eventually cross over a water feature.

Below, a look at the current status of the giant lake centerpiece.

Over at the Frozen -themed land, the kingdom of Anna and Elsa is taking shape and reaching for the sky more and more every day.

An important step that is just getting started as more than one thousand trees should be planted by the end of the expansion project.

The Frozen -themed land will be the next major milestone in the ongoing transformation of Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris.

