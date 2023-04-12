Fantasy Flash Sale: 40% Off Adult Apparel, Accessories and Home at shopDisney

Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, shopDisney will be hosting a Fantasy Flash Sale on Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today they’re offering 40% Off Adult Apparel and more.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at shopDisney and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products such as apparel, home goods, toys, accessories and more.

Today shopDisney is offering 40% Off Select Adult Apparel, Accessories, and Home including: Spirit Jerseys Dresses Figurines Loungefly

including: The assortment features characters from Disney, Marvel and Star Wars franchises so adults can comfortably and fashionably show off their fandom at home, the office, or their favorite Disney park!

Prices are as marked and discounts are based on the original price.

As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!

at checkout! Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.

Figurines and Collectibles

Hoth Deluxe Print – Star Wars

Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Collectible Figure

Jafar Light-Up Figure – Aladdin

Titanic 25th Anniversary Tea Set

Walt Disney World Engagement Ring Holder Ornament

Loungefly and Jewelry

Disney Critters Loungefly Mini Backpack

Disney Parks Chibi Loungefly Mini Backpack

Disney Critters Loungefly Wallet

Ariel Chain Link Bracelet by Alex and Ani – The Little Mermaid

Cinderella Pearl Wrap Bracelet by Alex and Ani

Spirit Jerseys and Dresses

Disneyland Spirit Jersey for Adults

Orange Bird Spirit Jersey for Adults – EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival 2023

Ariel Swing Dress for Women – The Little Mermaid

Black Panther: World of Wakanda Dress for Adults

Lotso Dress for Woman – Toy Story 3

Blankets and Home Decor

Winnie the Pooh Classic Fleece Throw

Disney Critters Reversible Travel Throw

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Throw – Mickey & Co.

Ariel Cake Pedestal Stand – The Little Mermaid

Carl and Ellie Wedding Countdown Calendar – Up

Under $10

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Keychain – Walt Disney World 2023

Bruno Pin – Encanto

Fozzie Bear Mug – The Muppets

Black Panther: World of Wakanda Pin – Limited Release

Obi-Wan Kenobi Pop! Vinyl Bobble-Head by Funko – Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi