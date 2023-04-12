Taika Waititi’s “Next Goal Wins” Release Date Moved to November

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins will be pushing its release date closer to Thanksgiving.

What's Happening:

Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins will be opening in theaters in November, which is later than originally said.

The comedy is pushing its release date from September 22 to November 17, 2023.

Originally, the movie was supposed to open this month but had to undergo reshoots when Armie Hammer was accused by multiple women of sexual assault and left the project.

About Next Goal Wins:

“Based on a 2014 British documentary of the same name from Mike Brett and Steve Jamison, Next Goal Wins is an underdog story that follows the national football team of American Samoa and their coach, Thomas Rongen, as they try to transform from perennial losers into a FIFA World Cup-qualifying outfit.”

