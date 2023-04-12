“The Muppets Mayhem” Soundtrack Will Debut Next Month

The Muppets Mayhem soundtrack will be available on streaming platforms as well as the band's debut album, The Electric Mayhem on vinyl next month.

What's Happening:

  • The Muppets Mayhem soundtrack will be available on streaming platforms beginning May 10, and the band’s debut album, The Electric Mayhem, is set for release on vinyl on May 12.
  • Pre-save/pre-add the digital soundtrack and pre-order the vinyl album here.
  • Listen to your favorite tracks from the Muppets on the official playlist here.
  • The Muppets Mayhem will premiere on May 10, exclusively on Disney+.

 

Joining the previously announced recurring guest star Anders Holm and The Electric Mayhem Band on their journey is an exciting roster of guest talent, including:

  • Paula Abdul
  • Steve Aoki
  • David Bizarro
  • Rachel Bloom
  • Nicole Byer
  • Sofia Carson
  • Charlamagne Tha God
  • Tommy Chong
  • Billy Corgan
  • Stephanie D’Abruzzo
  • deadmau5
  • Desiigner
  • Colton Dunn
  • Morgan Freeman
  • Susanna Hoffs
  • James Hong
  • Jennifer Irwin
  • Karamo
  • Kesha
  • Tommy Lee
  • Lil Nas X
  • Riki Lindhome
  • Cheech Marin
  • Ziggy Marley
  • Jack McBrayer
  • Arden Myrin
  • Nico Santos
  • Kristen Schaal
  • Ben Schwartz
  • Ryan Seacrest
  • Kevin Smith
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Danny Trejo
  • Joe Lo Truglio
  • “Weird Al” Yankovic
  • Cedric Yarbrough
  • Zedd

 

