“The Muppets Mayhem” Soundtrack Will Debut Next Month

What's Happening:

The Muppets Mayhem soundtrack will be available on streaming platforms beginning May 10, and the band’s debut album, The Electric Mayhem , is set for release on vinyl on May 12.

Pre-save/pre-add the digital soundtrack and pre-order the vinyl album here

Listen to your favorite tracks from the Muppets on the official playlist here

The Muppets Mayhem will premiere on May 10, exclusively on Disney+

Joining the previously announced recurring guest star Anders Holm and The Electric Mayhem Band on their journey is an exciting roster of guest talent, including:

Paula Abdul

Steve Aoki

David Bizarro

Rachel Bloom

Nicole Byer

Sofia Carson

Charlamagne Tha God

Tommy Chong

Billy Corgan

Stephanie D’Abruzzo

deadmau5

Desiigner

Colton Dunn

Morgan Freeman

Susanna Hoffs

James Hong

Jennifer Irwin

Karamo

Kesha

Tommy Lee

Lil Nas X

Riki Lindhome

Cheech Marin

Ziggy Marley

Jack McBrayer

Arden Myrin

Nico Santos

Kristen Schaal

Ben Schwartz

Ryan Seacrest

Kevin Smith

Chris Stapleton

Danny Trejo

Joe Lo Truglio

“Weird Al” Yankovic

Cedric Yarbrough

Zedd