Captain Marvel Leads The Avengers Through New Trials and Tribulations in “Avengers #1”

Next month, superstar writer Jed MacKay and Marvel’s Stormbreakers artist C.F. Villa launch a new run of The Avengers starring Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, and Vision.

What’s Happening:

This team of some of Marvel’s greatest icons will assemble when they’re gifted with knowledge of The Tribulation Events, a series of grand-scale disasters that will spark upheaval throughout the known universe. Will this powerhouse team be able to triumph and learn the truth behind these incoming earth-shattering threats? And how does Kang’s ambitious quest for the “Missing Moment” tie into all this?

Under the inspirational leadership of Carol Danvers, the Avengers are ready to confront anyone and anything that dares to endanger the planet, but the cosmic significance and insurmountable stakes of their new mission threaten to take a heavy toll on even the mightiest of super heroes.

Fans can see the team’s unmatched strength in the trailer for Avengers #1 below, featuring never-before-seen artwork of the new lineup flying into action against Terminus.

Included below are some of the variant covers for Avengers #1, which goes on sale on May 17th.

What They’re Saying: