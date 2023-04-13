Disney+ Releases New Clip from Upcoming Docuseries “Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All”

A new clip from the upcoming Disney+ docuseries, Ed Sheeran: The Sum of it All, asks just who is the man behind the music?

The four-part docuseries Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All , in which Emmy Award-winning producers at Fulwell 73 Productions ( Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium ) will take viewers on a journey around the world spotlighting how an unlikely child with a stutter rose to fame to become one of the biggest global music superstars and how his chart-topping hits were born.

For the first time ever, global superstar, Ed Sheeran opens the doors to a definitive and searingly honest view into his private life as he explores the universal themes that inspire his music. This series follows Ed after he learns of life changing news and reveals his hardships and triumphs during the most challenging period of his life. This original 4-part series features exclusive footage behind his iconic hits, never-before-seen personal archive with his friends and family, and epic stadium performances giving insight into Ed’s world.

In each episode, Ed faces themes and emotions that most people experience. Ed expresses his deeper thoughts as he reassesses life and explores what he thinks of the world, of himself and how this difficult time has influenced him and his new music.

All episodes of Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All will premiere May 3rd, 2023 on Disney+.

