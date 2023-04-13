Boulders, Snakes and Bikes! Celebrate “Indiana Jones” With New Funko Pop! Collectibles

Well folks, are you ready to join your favorite archeologist on his fifth adventure? This summer Lucasfilm will present the highly anticipated Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny but before we can all head to the theater, it’s time to do some shopping! Funko is introducing a wave of new Pop! collectibles inspired by classic Indiana Jones films.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Indiana Jones is back for one final (we assume) adventure this summer and while fans wait for the release, several brands are commemorating the saga with some glorious treasures that are definitely museum worthy. Or at least worthy of display in your personal collection!

Funko is among the retailers debuting new products and for this release they’re looking back at Indy’s first three adventures for inspiration.

Fans of Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, and The Last Crusade (sorry Kingdom of the Crystal Skull ) will be able to add the iconic characters to their display cases as several favorites get the Funko Pop! treatment. The lineup includes: Indiana Jones Marion Ravenwood Arnold Toht Sallah Henry Jones Sr.

and (sorry ) will be able to add the iconic characters to their display cases as several favorites get the Funko Pop! treatment. The lineup includes:

Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark Boulder Escape Pop! Vinyl Moment #1360

Buy Pop! Die-Cast Indiana Jones at Funko

In addition to standalone Pop! figures, there’s also a Pop! Movie Moment: Indiana Jones Boulder Scene, a POP Diecast: Raiders of the Lost Ark Indiana Jones with Idol and a key chain featuring classic Indy with his fedora and whip.

Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark Indiana Jones Pocket Pop! Key Chain

Select Indiana Jones Funko Pop! will be available for pre-order starting April 13th at select retailers including our friends at Entertainment Earth

starting April 13th at select retailers including Items are expected to ship between June and August 2023. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $59+.**

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark Arnold Toht Pop! Vinyl Figure #1353

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark Marion Ravenwood Pop! Vinyl Figure #1351

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark Indiana Jones Pop! Vinyl Figure #1350

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark Indiana Jones with Jacket Pop! Vinyl Figure #1355

Pop! Professor Indiana Jones at Funko

Temple of Doom – Coming Soon!

Temple of Doom fans will have to wait a little bit longer to secure these treasures, but we think it’ll be worth the wait.

Pop! Deluxe Indiana Jones Lights & Sounds at Funko

Pop! Indiana Jones in White Suit at Funko

The Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade Sallah Pop! Vinyl Figure

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade Henry Jones Sr. Pop! Vinyl Figure

We can’t wait for this deluxe Pop! featuring Indy and his dad Henry escaping danger on a motorbike and sidecar!

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and sees Harrison Ford reprising the role of this beloved character. The film arrives in theaters June 30th.