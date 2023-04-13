The Biggest Marvel Comics Saga of the Year Begins This July in “Marvel Zero”

The biggest Marvel Comics saga of the year will begin in a deluxe edition titled Marvel Zero, available this July.

What’s Happening:

On May 6th, readers can dive into some of the most monumental upcoming Marvel Comics stories with Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men and Free Comic Book Day: Spider-Man/Venom .

and . With essential lead-in tales for the X-Men’s Fall of X era, Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti’s G.O.D.S. , and more, fans won’t dare to miss a single page, and luckily, they’ll have another chance to pick up both issues in July.

, and more, fans won’t dare to miss a single page, and luckily, they’ll have another chance to pick up both issues in July. Both Free Comic Book Day Gold titles will return to shops in a deluxe edition titled Marvel Zero .

. In addition to being jam packed with entry points into Spider-Man, X-Men, Venom, and more, this giant-sized one-shot will be bursting with never-before-seen bonus material including preview art, design sketches, and more.

What Fans Can Look Forward To: