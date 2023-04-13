Pizza Ponte at Disney Springs Adds Bun Giorno as New Menu Item

The popular quick service restaurant Pizza Ponte at Disney Springs has added a brand new item to its menu.
What’s Happening:
- This week, the popular quick-service restaurant, Pizza Ponte at Disney Springs, introduced the Bun Giorno to its menu.
- The new item features a housemade garlic-cheese pinwheel, layered with mozzarella, provolone, roasted garlic, and parmigiano, and served with marinara.
- This signature creation accompanies Pizza Ponte’s assortment of Sicilian-style pizza by the slice, Pizza al Taglio, handmade sandwiches, and house-baked sweet and savory Italian pastries.
- Enjoy a Bun Giorno alone or with a Big Roman, the largest slice of pizza on Walt Disney World property.
